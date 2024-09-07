Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head to Head Review

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and VNET Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $78.58 million 25.08 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -7.94 VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.69 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -1.06

Analyst Ratings

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00 VNET Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rumble presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.48%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than VNET Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -163.37% -54.31% -44.57% VNET Group -34.62% -11.44% -2.57%

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VNET Group beats Rumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

