Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

