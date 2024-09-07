SALT Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. SALT has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,484.36 or 0.99874988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01366814 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $46.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.