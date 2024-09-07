Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

