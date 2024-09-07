Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

