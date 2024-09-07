Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

