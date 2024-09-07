Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

