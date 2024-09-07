Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $4,352,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

