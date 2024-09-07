Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,769,373 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 7.01% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $720,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

