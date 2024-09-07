Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,213 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWV stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.56.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.