Savant Capital LLC Acquires 81,619 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

