Savant Capital LLC Buys 426,594 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $64,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

DFIS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

