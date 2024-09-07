Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

