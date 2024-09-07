Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PDP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

