Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,623 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.