Savant Capital LLC Has $217.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,844 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 2.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $217,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.25. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

