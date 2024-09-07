Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.