Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
