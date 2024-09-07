Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

