Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $92,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $77.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
