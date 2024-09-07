Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

