SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

