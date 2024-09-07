SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.