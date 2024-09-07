Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,383,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

