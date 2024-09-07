Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $46,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204,998 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,750,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,254,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,490,000 after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

