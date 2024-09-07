Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

