Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Lowered by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,045 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.79.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.