Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.59. 3,830,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,677. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

