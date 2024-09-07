Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.29.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.