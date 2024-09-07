Scotiabank Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.87.

GitLab Stock Down 4.9 %

GitLab stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

