Scott D. Lipesky Sells 9,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

