SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SCWX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.76.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
