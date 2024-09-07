SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays raised their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.08.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

