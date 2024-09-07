Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.29

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 13515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Sekisui House Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.