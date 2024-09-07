Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 9,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 301,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Semilux International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semilux International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

