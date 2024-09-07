Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQNS

Sequans Communications Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.23. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.