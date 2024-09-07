Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

