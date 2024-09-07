Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 5,712 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,777,541.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
- On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.
- On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.
Sezzle Stock Performance
SEZL opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a market cap of $716.83 million and a P/E ratio of 55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $140.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.