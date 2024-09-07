Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 5,712 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,777,541.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a market cap of $716.83 million and a P/E ratio of 55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

