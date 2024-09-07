SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.4 %

PWR stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

