SFE Investment Counsel Sells 600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.