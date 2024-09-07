Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Williams Trading upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

