Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Williams Trading lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

