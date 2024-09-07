Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $237.47 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $237.47 million and $3.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.72 or 0.00557532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00311704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00032346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00082884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.