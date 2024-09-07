Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.21

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and traded as low as $91.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 96,252 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.