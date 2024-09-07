Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 19,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,375.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

