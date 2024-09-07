SingularityNET Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $577.89 million and $136,169.48 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,701.49 or 0.99984445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47570896 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $228,219.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

