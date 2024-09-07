Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

