Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 194 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

