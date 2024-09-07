Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,008,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.