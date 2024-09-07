Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. American Trust raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,081 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,695. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

