Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $7,212,800.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.1 %

SKY opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

