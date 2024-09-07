Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.42. The stock has a market cap of C$752.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

