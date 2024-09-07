SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Trading Up 0.7%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $75.63. Approximately 9,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.
SLM Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72.
SLM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.8467 per share. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SLM
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.